Iceland finance minister says won't resign over Panama Papers scandal
April 12, 2016 / 8:21 AM / a year ago

Iceland finance minister says won't resign over Panama Papers scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Iceland’s Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said on Tuesday he would not resign over the Panama Papers revelations, a week after the country’s prime minister stepped down over the leaks.

Asked by reporters in London whether he would quit, Benediktsson answered: “No”.

Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned as prime minister last week after leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm showed his wife owned millions of dollars worth of previously undisclosed shares in a company that held debt from failed Icelandic banks. (Writing by Andrew Heavens)

