REFILE-New Zealand foreign trusts open to abuse, more disclosure needed, says review

By Charlotte Greenfield

WELLINGTON, June 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s foreign trusts are vulnerable to abuse and requirements to disclose the identity of foreigners setting up trusts should be ramped up, said a review of the trusts commissioned the government after the Panama Papers.

New Zealand regulators should make a registry of foreign trusts and require the name, country of residence and tax identification number of settlors and beneficiaries of the trusts, said the review which was released on Monday.

The Panama Papers showed in April how Mossack Fonseca touted New Zealand trusts as a secretive way to create a non-taxed vehicle in the South Pacific nation, prompting the country’s government to order an independent inquiry on April 11.

New Zealand has long been identified by lawyers and legal experts as offering a trust regime popular with the offshore trust business because its foreign trusts are not subject to tax. The country’s tax department recommended in 2014 that there be a review of taxation of foreign trusts.

”There has been no direct evidence of illicit funds being hidden in New Zealand foreign trusts, or of tax abuse, said John Shewan who led the review.

“However, based on the work undertaken, including a review of IRD files, the inquiry considers it is reasonable to conclude that there are cases where foreign trusts are being used in this way,” the former PricewaterhouseCoopers chair said in the review.

The New Zealand government said it would consider the recommendations of the review and could make changes.

“His recommendations look sensible and well-reasoned and, as we’ve always said, we are open to making improvements to New Zealand’s already strong tax settings,” Finance Minister Bill English said in a written statement. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Michael Perry)