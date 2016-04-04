FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swedish FSA investigates Nordea after Panama Papers leak
April 4, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Swedish FSA investigates Nordea after Panama Papers leak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has contacted authorities in Luxembourg to ask for information related to allegations that banking group Nordea helped some clients to set up accounts in offshore tax havens.

The information about Nordea was included in a leak of more than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in Panama.

“We take this extremely seriously,” said Christer Furustedt, head of the FSA department overseeing major Swedish banks.

Nordea was fined the maximum 50 million crowns ($6.14 million) in May 2015 for deficiencies in its approach to tackling money laundering. ($1 = 8.1424 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Goodman

