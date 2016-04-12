FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway says bank DNB must provide more explanations following Panama Papers
April 12, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Norway says bank DNB must provide more explanations following Panama Papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - The board of Norwegian bank DNB must provide further explanations of its work following the revelation that its Luxembourg arm had helped customers set up offshore firms, Norway’s industry minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

The call for additional information followed a report from DNB on Monday, which showed that the bank had failed to properly monitor its Luxembourg unit. The story was originally reported as part of the Panama Papers document leak.

“There are still unanswered questions in this matter,” Industry Minister Monica Maeland said. The government is DNB’s top owner with a 34 percent stake. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

