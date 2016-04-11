FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Audit unit of Norway bank DNB failed to uncover Luxembourg unit work-internal report
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

Audit unit of Norway bank DNB failed to uncover Luxembourg unit work-internal report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - The internal audit unit of DNB , Norway’s largest bank, failed to uncover the work of DNB’s Luxembourg unit in setting up offshore companies for some customers, the bank’s board said in a report on Monday following the Panama Papers document leak.

DNB said on April 4 it had assisted about 40 customers establish offshore companies in the Seychelles between 2006 and 2010 and that it regretted the practice.

“The investigation has demonstrated a failure in the role of the internal audit unit, which contributed to relevant information not being discussed or reported to the corporate headquarter in Norway,” DNB’s board said in a report on Monday.

In a separate statement, the Norwegian government said it would examine DNB’s report. The state is DNB’s top owner with a stake of 34 percent. It had demanded that the bank explain its practice. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.