Russian prosecutors to check Russia-linked "Panama file" reports -RIA
April 5, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Russian prosecutors to check Russia-linked "Panama file" reports -RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russian prosecutors will check reports that prominent Russians were beneficiaries of offshore companies to establish whether any of the citizens mentioned broke the law, RIA news agency on Tuesday quoted the prosecutor general’s office as saying.

These checks will also aim to establish if actions of these persons and companies complied with Russia’s own obligations to the international community to fight corruption and money laundering, RIA cited Alexander Kurennoi, spokesman for the prosecutor general’s office, as saying.

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed media reports alleging links between Russian President Vladimir Putin and offshore transactions worth billions of dollars, saying they aimed to aim to discredit the Kremlin leader.

Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

