Russia's Putin, on Panama Papers, says sees no element of corruption

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 7 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there was no element of corruption, in comments referring to the Panama Papers leak of financial documents.

“Our opponents are above all concerned by the unity and consolidation of the Russian nation, our multi-national Russian people. They are attempting to rock our us from within, to make us more obedient,” he said. “So they’ve created an information product”.

“There is a certain friend of the president of Russia, he did such and such a thing, and there is probably a corruption element there,” Putin said, referring to allegations that he was involved in corrupt schemes with a friend, cellist Sergei Roldugin.

“But there isn’t any (element of corruption).” (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)