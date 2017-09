PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - France’s Senate Committee decided on Thursday not to pursue Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea over allegations the bank chief misled France’s upper house of parliament in 2012 regarding the French bank’s activities in Panama.

“The Senate committee decided not to hand the case over to justice,” senator Eric Bocquet told Reuters. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, writing by Maya Nikolaeva)