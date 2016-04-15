Spanish minister resigns after alleged links to offshore deals

MADRID, April 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Friday he was resigning from his position with immediate effect after alleged links to offshore companies in Panama and Jersey.

Soria has denied all wrong-doing, but said he was stepping down to limit any damage to the caretaker government, the People’s Party (PP), at a time when Spain is facing a likely second general election after an inconclusive December vote. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)