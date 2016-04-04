Tax evasion claims against Ukraine's Poroshenko are "groundless" - lawyer

KIEV, April 4 (Reuters) - Allegations of tax evasion against Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko are groundless and an offshore firm linked to him was created in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, the law firm tasked with managing the sale of his Roshen firm said on Monday.

“The creation of a foreign structure does not affect the tax liabilities of the Roshen group in Ukraine, which continues to pay taxes,” Avellum law firm said in an emailed statement.

“Any allegations of tax evasion are groundless.” (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)