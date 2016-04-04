FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leaked documents show no evidence of crime by Ukraine's Poroshenko - prosecutor official
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2016 / 11:40 AM / in 2 years

Leaked documents show no evidence of crime by Ukraine's Poroshenko - prosecutor official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 4 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian general prosecutor’s office has seen no evidence that President Petro Poroshenko committed a crime based on leaked documents regarding alleged offshore assets, a senior official for the office said on Monday.

“According to a preliminary study of the information published by some media concerning the violation of law by President Petro Poroshenko, the general prosecutor’s office does not see any elements of a crime,” Vladislav Kutsenko told journalists.

The leak over the weekend gave details of hundreds of thousands of clients in more than 11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in the tax haven of Panama. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.