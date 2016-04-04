FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Justice Dept reviewing Panama documents for possible corruption -WSJ
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

U.S. Justice Dept reviewing Panama documents for possible corruption -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is reviewing leaked documents from a Panama law firm involving offshore financial arrangements of global politicians and public figures for potential evidence of corruption, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the White House said it could not specifically comment on the “Panama Papers” but pointed to the Justice Department, along with the U.S. Treasury Department, as generally continuing to focus on financial corruption. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.