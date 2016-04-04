U.S. Justice Dept reviewing Panama documents for possible corruption -WSJ

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department is reviewing leaked documents from a Panama law firm involving offshore financial arrangements of global politicians and public figures for potential evidence of corruption, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the White House said it could not specifically comment on the “Panama Papers” but pointed to the Justice Department, along with the U.S. Treasury Department, as generally continuing to focus on financial corruption. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese)