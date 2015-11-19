FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wait time for vessels to pass Panama Canal shortens to four days
November 19, 2015 / 11:06 PM / 2 years ago

Wait time for vessels to pass Panama Canal shortens to four days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The wait time to pass through the Panama Canal has shortened to four days, down from more than 10 days last month, the authority that runs the waterway said on Thursday.

“We have reduced by 60 percent the wait time for vessels after measures applied amid an unusual demand and extreme weather conditions,” the authority said in a statement.

To shorten the backlog, non-critical maintenance was postponed, bookings for priority passage have been reduced twice since mid-October and additional crews have been assigned to increase capacity at the canal’s locks.

More vessels coming from the U.S. Gulf Coast and larger tankers trying to pass through the canal contributed to the backlog, according to the canal authority.

Several days of fog affected 107 vessels and a lower lake level also increased the wait time.

Tracking systems showed more than 130 vessels at the end of October between the canal’s two anchorages, including bulkers and tankers.

The authority confirmed it had received several complains from users. A normal waiting period is 24-36 hours. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)

