FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Pan American Energy to invest $1.4 bln in Argentina this year
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 14, 2016 / 10:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Pan American Energy to invest $1.4 bln in Argentina this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds official announcement)

BUENOS AIRES, July 14 (Reuters) - Pan American Energy LLC , a unit of BP, said on Thursday that it will invest $1.4 billion in exploring and producing Argentina’s conventional and unconventional energy reserves.

Its plans include a $900 million investment in Golfo San Jorge, mostly in the province of Chubut where it operates the country’s biggest oil field, and $300 million in the shale-gas-rich province of Neuquen, the company said in a statement.

Pan American started exploring for unconventional oil in Neuquen in 2011 and develops shale gas there.

The company has reported a 34 percent rise in its oil output in Argentina from 2001 and 2015, bringing it to 108,000 barrels per day. Its production of gas rose 67 percent to 19 million cubic meters per day in the same period. (Reporting By Eliana Raszewski, Additional Reporting by Nicolas Misculin, Writing by Mitra Taj; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.