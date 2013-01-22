Pan American Silver output rises on Dolores mine addition

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp’s fourth-quarter silver production rose 30 percent, and the Canadian miner expects higher silver output in 2013 following the acquisition of the Dolores mine in Mexico.

The company expects silver production for 2013 to be between 25 million and 26 million ounces, up from 25.1 million ounces it produced in 2012.

Pan American bought Minefinders Corp, which owned the Dolores mine, for about C$1.5 billion last year

The silver miner, which also owns projects in Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, produced 6.9 million ounces of silver, 32,381 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Pan American said the jump in production was the result of the acquisition and integration of the Dolores mine.

Shares of Pan American, which has a market value of C$2.80 billion, closed at C$18.36 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.