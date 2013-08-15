FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pan American Silver reports loss as prices fall
August 15, 2013

Pan American Silver reports loss as prices fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp reported a loss on Thursday, as weak precious metals prices weighed on its operating results and it took a non-cash impairment charge.

Net loss for the second quarter was $187.1 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with a profit of $37.0 million, or 24 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding a $185.2 million impairment charge and other items, Pan American reported an adjusted loss of $9.9 million, or 7 cents a share, compared with earnings of $8.2 million, or 5 cents a share. Revenue fell 12 percent to $175.6 million.

