Latam development bank to offer Panama $2 bln in project loans
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2014 / 10:57 PM / 3 years ago

Latam development bank to offer Panama $2 bln in project loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) will offer Panama around $2 billion in loans for a range of infrastructure and other development projects over the next five years, the lender said on Friday.

The projects will focus on energy, transportation, health and education and also include clean-up work in the Panama Bay and a major electricity interconnection project with Colombia, Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela and Enrique Garcia, head of the Caracas-based CAF, said in a joint declaration.

The financing is aimed at helping the Central American nation maintain robust, long-term economic growth, which has averaged about 8.5 percent over the past decade. (Reporting by Elida Moreno; Editing by Christian Plumb)

