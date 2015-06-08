FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic to send hundreds to Tesla Gigafactory from autumn
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Panasonic to send hundreds to Tesla Gigafactory from autumn

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSAKA, Japan, June 8 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics group Panasonic Corp plans to send hundreds of its employees to Tesla Motors Inc’s Gigafactory in Nevada from this autumn to prepare for production at the plant, which it confirmed will start sometime next year.

Panasonic, which has been expanding into sales of industrial goods and other business to reduce its reliance on commoditised consumer electronics, is partnering with Tesla to make lithium-ion batteries at the eco-car manufacturer’s Nevada Gigafactory.

“We’ll need hundreds of people at the start,” Yoshio Ito, head of Panasonic’s automotive and industrial systems (AIS) division, told reporters on Monday. “We should actually see that starting around the autumn.”

He also said the company plans to invest around 60 billion yen ($478 million) this fiscal year in the Gigafactory and the company’s joint development project with Spanish auto parts maker Ficosa International SA, which specialises in advanced driver assistance systems featuring blind spot detection and assisted parking. ($1 = 125.4900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.