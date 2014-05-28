FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Electronics
May 28, 2014 / 7:00 AM / 3 years ago

Panasonic to recall 43,000 PC batteries after three catch fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 28 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp will recall 43,140 battery packs used in notebook computers after three incidents of the batteries overheating and catching fire, the company said on Wednesday.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate said it will replace the batteries free of charge after identifying a problem in the manufacturing process between April and July of 2011.

Two of the incidents occurred in Japan and another in Thailand, it said in a statement. No one was injured, it said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

