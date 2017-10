TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp said on Friday that it planned to appeal a decision by the European Commission to fine it and five other companies on charges of fixing prices for TV and computer monitor cathode-ray tubes.

The European Commission fined six firms, including Philips and Toshiba Corp, a total of 1.47 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in its biggest antitrust penalty.