Panasonic posts nearly seven-fold Q1 profit gain after cost-cutting
July 31, 2012 / 6:45 AM / 5 years ago

Panasonic posts nearly seven-fold Q1 profit gain after cost-cutting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp posted a nearly seven-fold gain in first-quarter operating profit after cutting costs to offset losses in its TV unit hammered by competition from foreign rivals including Samsung Electronics.

Operating profit rose to 38.6 billion yen ($493.67 million) in the three months to June from a profit of 5.6 billion yen a year earlier, Panasonic said on Tuesday.

That was in line with the average 40 billion-yen profit estimated by three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of Viera TVs stuck with a forecast for full-year operating profit to increase to 260 billion yen.

