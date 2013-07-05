FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic to buy minority stake in Slovenian Gorenje
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
July 5, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Panasonic to buy minority stake in Slovenian Gorenje

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 5 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics producer Panasonic will buy a roughly 13 percent stake in Slovenian household appliances maker Gorenje for 10 million euros ($12.91 million), Gorenje said in a statement on Friday.

It said the exact size of Panasonic’s stake in the company will depend upon a rise in share capital to be carried out by current Gorenje shareholders in the coming months but gave no details.

Gorenje is the small euro zone member’s second largest exporter and has market capitalisation of 66 million euros.

Shares in the company rose by 4.48 percent to 4.3 euros by 0915 on Friday, boosted by the news, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.51 percent. ($1 = 0.7744 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.