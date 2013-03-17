UPDATE 1-Panasonic considers sale of healthcare business-sources

(Adds company comments, changes source)

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp is considering selling its healthcare business to raise cash as the consumer electronics maker fights to end losses with flat-panel televisions, two sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The troubled consumer electronics company has been selling assets, including real estate, to strengthen its finances.

“As a part of our growth strategy, we are considering a number of options,” a Panasonic spokeswomen said.

Panasonic was planning to sell the profitable healthcare business for about 100 billion yen ($1.05 billion), Kyodo reported, quoting industry sources.

The electronics company wanted to sell the entire business to one buyer, although it would also consider selling it off in parts, Kyodo said.

Panasonic’s healthcare business involves electronic medical chart systems and blood-sugar monitoring devices.

The company this month sold a central Tokyo building for around 50 billion yen to two Japanese investors, the third such sale in recent months. ($1 = 95 yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly, Reiji Murai and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Nick Macfie)