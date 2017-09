TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp said it would post a 75 billion yen ($758 million) extraordinary gain from the sale of its health care business to U.S. buyout firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Panasonic said on Friday it had agreed to sell 80 percent of the health care division to KKR, in a deal that values the business at 165 billion yen.