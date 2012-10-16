FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panasonic to cut LCD TV panel output on weak demand - Nikkei
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 16, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

Panasonic to cut LCD TV panel output on weak demand - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp will cut production of LCD and plasma panels for televisions in 2013 as sales continue to remain below expectations, the Nikkei said.

The Japanese electronics company will now focus on small and midsize panels for tablets and other products, the daily said.

Panasonic’s LCD TV sales are expected to show slight year-on-year growth to 13 million units, while its plasma TV sales are expected to tumble by around half to 2.5 million units, the Nikkei said, adding that the business is unlikely to return to profit this fiscal year. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

