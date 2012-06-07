FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic's Ohtsubo:no plan now to invest in Olympus
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2012 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

Panasonic's Ohtsubo:no plan now to invest in Olympus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 7 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp’s President Fumio Ohtsubo said on Thursday that the Japanese electronics maker has no plan at present to invest in medical equipment maker Olympus Corp, which is struggling to recover from an accounting scandal.

Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday that Panasonic is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to Olympus, a move that would boost the depleted capital of the endoscope and camera maker.

Shareholders’ equity in Olympus was 4.6 percent of its total assets as of the end of March, below the 20 percent level widely regarded as indicative of financial stability for a company. (Reporting by Tim Kelly, Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.