FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Panasonic expects FY 2018 sales to miss target by 12 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 31, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Japan's Panasonic expects FY 2018 sales to miss target by 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 31 (Reuters) - Japan’s electronics maker Panasonic Corp has forecast that sales in fiscal year 2018 will miss a previously-set target by 12 percent amid an uncertain global economy.

The company, presenting its medium-term business outlook to journalists, said it now expects sales of 8.8 trillion yen ($78.28 billion) for the year starting April 2018, scrapping its previous target of 10 trillion yen.

The move shows that even one of the strongest of Japan’s consumer electronics companies is struggling to grow as the country’s consumer spending weakens, inflation stalls and China’s slowdown threatens to undermine the export-reliant economy.

$1 = 112.4200 yen Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.