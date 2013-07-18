FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Panasonic, Sanyo, LG Chem in price-fixing plea deals -U.S.
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 7:43 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Panasonic, Sanyo, LG Chem in price-fixing plea deals -U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp, its subsidiary Sanyo Electric Co Ltd and LG Chem Ltd agreed to plead guilty to separate price-fixing allegations involving automotive parts and notebook computer battery cells, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Panasonic agreed to pay about a $45.8 million criminal fine, Sanyo agreed to pay $10.7 million and LG Chem $1.1 million, the department said in a statement.

Japan’s Panasonic agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing on turn, wiper and other switches and steering angle sensors sold to Toyota Motor Corp, among others, and high intensity discharge ballasts sold to Honda Motor Co Ltd, Mazda Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co Ltd.

Panasonic will plead guilty to three felony counts in connection with the conspiracy.

Sanyo and LG Chem pleaded guilty to fixing prices of cylindrical lithium ion battery cells used in notebook computers, the department said. They face one count each of price-fixing. The charges were the first in a battery cell investigation.

Ten other companies have pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty in the auto parts probe. They are Japan’s Diamond Electric Manufacturing Co Ltd, Tokai Rika, Autoliv, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, Denso Corp, Yazaki Corp and G.S. Electech.

Fifteen executives either face sentencing or have already been sentenced to jail time and fines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.