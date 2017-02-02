FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Panasonic says its avionics business under probe by U.S. authorities
February 2, 2017 / 8:04 AM / 7 months ago

Panasonic says its avionics business under probe by U.S. authorities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp said on Thursday its avionics business is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and U.S. securities-related regulations.

In a stock exchange filing, the Japanese electronics maker said its U.S.-based Panasonic Avionics Corp unit is under probe by the authorities. It did not specify the nature of the investigation.

Panasonic said it has been fully cooperating with the investigation and has begun talks with the DOJ and the SEC to resolve the matter.

Panasonic officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

