Japan's Panasonic targets $3.7 bln in op profit by FY 2015

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp said it will target an annual operating profit of 350 billion yen ($3.7 billion) and a margin of 5 percent by March 2016 as the company president unveiled his blueprint to revive the sprawling electronic giant.

Panasonic also said it will spend 250 billion yen on fresh restructuring steps over the next two business years.

Taking over as president in April last year, Tsuga promised tough love to rehabilitate a company that along with local TV rivals Sony Corp and Sharp Corp has been trounced in overseas markets by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc.. ($1 = 94.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Ryan Woo)