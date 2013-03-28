FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Panasonic targets $3.7 bln in op profit by FY 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
March 28, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

Japan's Panasonic targets $3.7 bln in op profit by FY 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp said it will target an annual operating profit of 350 billion yen ($3.7 billion) and a margin of 5 percent by March 2016 as the company president unveiled his blueprint to revive the sprawling electronic giant.

Panasonic also said it will spend 250 billion yen on fresh restructuring steps over the next two business years.

Taking over as president in April last year, Tsuga promised tough love to rehabilitate a company that along with local TV rivals Sony Corp and Sharp Corp has been trounced in overseas markets by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and LG Electronics Inc.. ($1 = 94.3700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.