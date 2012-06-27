FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 3:11 AM / in 5 years

Panasonic: finished all needed restructuring steps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp took all necessary restructuring steps on a group basis in the business year ended in March, outgoing president Fumio Ohtsubo told its annual shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

Ohtsubo told shareholders the company would strengthen the management structure of individual divisions as needed.

Kazuhiro Tsuga, who will replace Ohtsubo as president later on Wednesday, has said one of his main missions will be to speed up decision-making, pledging to get Panasonic’s ailing TV business back on a firm footing within two years.

