October 29, 2015 / 7:15 AM / in 2 years

GS Yuasa to buy Panasonic's lead acid battery business for $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese battery maker GS Yuasa Corp said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Panasonic Corp’s lead acid battery business for about 30 billion yen ($250 million) as the electronics giant aims to focus on lithium-ion batteries.

Kyoto-based GS Yuasa said it expected the purchase to be completed in the first quarter of the next business year, or in April-June.

Panasonic’s lead acid battery business comprises about 1,500 workers and had revenue of roughly 50 billion yen in the year ended March, GS Yuasa said in a statement.

$1 = 120.7700 yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
