CORRECTED-Japan's Panasonic Q1 profit falls 7 pct, missing estimates
July 29, 2015 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan's Panasonic Q1 profit falls 7 pct, missing estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects reason for decline in the first paragraph)

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp on Wednesday booked a 7 percent fall in first-quarter operating profit, missing analyst estimates, as sales fell in its appliances and housing technology businesses.

Operating profit for April-June fell to 76.56 billion yen ($619.02 million) from 82.29 billion yen in the same quarter a year prior, the company said in a statement.

The result compared with the 92.7 billion yen average estimate of 19 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 123.6800 yen) (Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

