Panasonic Q2 operating profit up 31 pct as restructuring kicks in
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
October 29, 2015

Panasonic Q2 operating profit up 31 pct as restructuring kicks in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics firm Panasonic Corp on Thursday booked an 31 percent climb in second-quarter operating profit, helped by a restructuring drive including a retreat from low-margin consumer electronics.

Panasonic said July-September operating profit increased to 123.9 billion yen ($1.0 billion), up from 94.7 billion yen a year earlier and beating an average forecast of 106.5 billion yen from seven analysts.

The company has shifted its focus towards high-tech auto parts and energy-saving home systems to escape cut-throat price competition in smartphones and TVs.

It maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 430 billion yen, a 12.6 percent rise over the previous year and which is set to be its fourth straight year of profit growth.

Panasonic also said it would sell its lead acid battery business to battery maker GS Yuasa Corp for $250 million.

$1 = 120.8000 yen Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
