Panasonic sees 4th straight year of growth on auto electronics sales
April 28, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Panasonic sees 4th straight year of growth on auto electronics sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Panasonic Corp said it remains on track for a fourth straight year of operating profit growth, vindicating a restructuring that has seen the electronics firm pivot toward new goods like auto parts and away from former glories like TVs.

Reporting operating profit for the year ended March rose 25 percent, Panasonic said on Tuesday it expects operating profit to grow 15 percent to 430 billion yen ($3.61 billion) in the fiscal year that started in April, bolstered by energy-efficient home appliances and high-tech auto parts.

The outlook was in line with the forecast it gave last month. Operating profit for the 12 months ended March was 381.9 billion yen, beating Panasonic’s March forecast of 350 billion yen.

$1 = 118.9900 yen Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
