Panasonic cuts profit outlook on strong yen, weak parts sales

TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Japan's Panasonic Corp cut its full-year outlook for operating profit on Monday due to a strong yen, lower sales of electronics devices and weaker demand for solar power systems.

The consumer electronics manufacturer forecast group profit of 245 billion yen ($2.34 billion) for the year ending March 31, down from a previous estimate of 310 billion yen under international financial reporting standards (IFRS).

The forecast compared with a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 297.30 billion yen drawn from 16 analyst estimates. ($1 = 104.7100 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)