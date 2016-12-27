FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Panasonic to hold briefing at 0830 GMT on solar cell business
December 27, 2016 / 7:08 AM / 8 months ago

Panasonic to hold briefing at 0830 GMT on solar cell business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp said on Tuesday that it will hold a news briefing at 5:30 p.m. in Japan (0830 GMT) on its solar cell business.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate did not elaborate. The Nikkei business daily reported last week that the company would sign a contract to supply Tesla Motors Inc with solar panels from plants in Japan and Malaysia.

Tesla said in October it would collaborate with Panasonic, its longstanding battery partner, to manufacture solar cells and panels at a New York factory. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

