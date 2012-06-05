FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panasonic to provide Olympus with up to 50 bln yen in capital-Kyodo
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2012 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Panasonic to provide Olympus with up to 50 bln yen in capital-Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 6 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp is making final arrangements to provide up to 50 billion yen ($635 million) in capital to Olympus Corp in a move that will make Panasonic the top shareholder in the company, which has been hit by a massive accounting scandal, Kyodo news agency reported.

Panasonic, a leading electronics maker struggling with sluggish TV sales, aims to secure a new source of revenue by forming an alliance with Olympus in its mainline operation of medical devices, Kyodo said, citing unidentified sources familiar with the move.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.