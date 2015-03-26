FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panasonic targets near 25 pct rise in operating profit next FY
Panasonic targets near 25 pct rise in operating profit next FY

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics supplier Panasonic Corp said on Thursday it aims to boost its operating profit nearly a quarter in the fiscal year starting next month, expanding sales in the automotive technology and housing equipment sectors.

Panasonic said at a briefing in the Japanese capital that it is targeting operating profit of 430 billion yen ($3.63 billion) in the coming fiscal year, up from the 350 billion yen it has forecast it will report for the year ending March 31. ($1 = 118.4800 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

