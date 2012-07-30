FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panasonic seen returning to profit - Nikkei
July 30, 2012 / 5:50 PM / in 5 years

Panasonic seen returning to profit - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp is likely ended the June quarter with a net profit slightly above 10 billion yen ($127.89 million), improving from the year-earlier net loss of 30.30 billion yen, the Japanese business-daily Nikkei reported.

The earnings turnaround mainly reflects improved profit margins due to restructuring in the flat-panel-television and semiconductor businesses the previous year, the daily said.

Sales probably fell short of the 1.92 trillion yen a year earlier, when sales of flat-panel TVs surged ahead of the changeover to terrestrial digital broadcasting, the Nikkei said.

Operating profit likely reached around 30 billion yen, up from 5.5 billion yen a year earlier, the daily said.

Panasonic’s earnings may take a little longer to fully recover because of the yen’s appreciation against the euro.

Each 1 yen appreciation against the euro reduces operating profit by 2 billion yen, the Nikkei said.

The company will likely stick to its full-year group net profit forecast of 50 billion yen, the business daily said. ($1 = 78.1900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

