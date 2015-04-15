FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PanAust engaged with rejected suitor; providing data to other parties-CEO
April 15, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

PanAust engaged with rejected suitor; providing data to other parties-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 15 (Reuters) - Australia miner PanAust Ltd was providing information to an undisclosed number of potential suitors, the company’s chief executive said, after PanAust rejected an $844 million bid from its top shareholder, Guangdong Rising Assets Management (GRAM) of China.

“The (GRAM) offer has basically triggered a flurry of interest,” Chief Executive Fred Hess told Reuters in a telephone interview

“We have had a number of inbound inquiries about essentially the company and also specifically development prospects,” Hess said, adding Panaust remained “engaged” with GRAM. (Reporting by James Regan)

