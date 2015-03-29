UPDATE 1-China's Guangdong Rising renews bid for Australian miner PanAust

(Recasts with relative offer prices, Guangdong comment)

SYDNEY, March 30 (Reuters) - China’s Guangdong Rising Assets Management made a third takeover offer for Australian copper and gold miner PanAust Ltd, valuing the company at A$1.1 billion ($852 million), 26 percent less than just 10 months ago.

In a statement on Monday, PanAust said it had received a letter from 22.5 percent shareholder Guangdong on Saturday saying that it plans to offer to buy the shares it does not already own for A$1.71 per share, or A$859 million.

The planned offer price is above PanAust’s last closing price of A$1.35 per share on Friday, but lower than the A$2.30 per share or A$1.1 billion the Chinese firm offered in May 2014.

PanAust rejected the May offer.

In its statement, PanAust said it would consider the latest offer but noted that it was “made at a time when both the PanAust share price and spot prices for copper and gold have been trading at near 5 year lows”.

Australian miners have seen their shares tumble in the past year, making them more attractive to takeovers, as commodity prices remain at multi-year lows due to a supply glut.

PanAust, which produces copper in Laos and is looking at developing a second copper mine at the Frieda River project in Papua New Guinea, said in January that it cut 5 percent of its workforce as copper traded around its lowest level in half a decade.

Guangdong’s latest proposal, which PanAust published on Monday, urged shareholders to accept the all-cash offer to avoid the “external and company-specific risks that PanAust may be subject to and which may advsrely affect the trading price of PanAust”.

PanAust may need to raise additional capital to get the Frieda River project into production, which may send its shares lower, Guangdong added.

PanAust said said it is being advised by Rothschild and Herbert Smith Freehills in relation to the third Guangdong approach.

PanAust said in May that Guangdong had initially offered A$2.20 per share in April before revising the bid higher.