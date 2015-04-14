UPDATE 1-Australia's PanAust rejects $844 mln bid from China's Guangdong

* PanAust says offer ignores good outlook for copper

* Says offer fails to recognise strength of Laos business

* Says offer well below analysts’ valuations (Adds broker valuations, PanAust comments)

MELBOURNE, April 15 (Reuters) - Australian copper and gold miner PanAust Ltd rejected on Wednesday an $844 million bid from its top shareholder, China’s Guangdong Rising Assets Management (GRAM), but said it would be open to discussing a better offer.

GRAM offered A$1.71 a share, valuing PanAust at A$1.1 billion ($844 million), well below an offer of A$2.30 a share it made last year that PanAust also rebuffed.

“The PanAust Board believes there are compelling reasons why GRAM should pay more if it wishes to acquire increased ownership of PanAust,” the company said in a statement, as expected.

PanAust mines copper in Laos and paid $125 million in late 2013 for the rights to the huge Frieda River copper project in Papua New Guinea.

It said the offer was well below analysts’ average valuation of A$2.03 and failed to recognise that it expects to boost annual copper output by 25 percent by 2018 with no need for further capital.

It also said the bid did not appear to take into account a strong medium to long-term outlook for copper as global supplies grow tighter, with the company’s Frieda River project well placed to benefit from rising prices.

PanAust further justified the rejection by saying that its shares, at A$1.74, last traded above GRAM’s offer, indicating the market agreed that the offer was too low.

“While we believe the current offer is inadequate, we are open to engagement and to considering all proposals which we believe are in the best interests of our shareholders,” PanAust Chairman Garry Hounsell said in a statement.

Guangdong, which owns 24 percent of PanAust, has urged shareholders to accept the all-cash offer, warning that PanAust may need to raise additional capital to get the Frieda River project into production, potentially sending its shares lower.

PanAust, which dumped former CEO and co-founder Garry Stafford late last year, plans to send shareholders its formal recommendation around April 30.