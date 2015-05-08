FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PanAust bows to A$1.2 bln bid from China's Guangdong Rising Assets
May 8, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

PanAust bows to A$1.2 bln bid from China's Guangdong Rising Assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 8 (Reuters) - Australia’s PanAust Ltd accepted a sweetened takeover offer from its top shareholder, China’s Guangdong Rising Assets Management (GRAM), valuing the Laos-focused copper miner at A$1.2 billion ($947 million).

The offer of A$1.85 a share is 51 percent higher than PanAust’s last trade before GRAM announced a bid of A$1.71, which the target rejected in April. However it is well below a A$2.30 a share offer GRAM made last year, which was also rebuffed.

PanAust said the revised bid offered a compelling premium and certain cash value for shareholders.

“The unanimous recommendation to accept GRAM’s revised offer has been made following careful consideration by the Board of all options to maximise value for PanAust shareholders,” Chairman Garry Hounsell said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange.

GRAM said the increased offer was its best and final price, subject to no competing proposal emerging.

The offer is just within the A$1.84-A$2.04 a share range at which PanAust’s independent expert, Ernst & Young, assessed the company’s fair value.

GRAM already owns 24.26 percent of PanAust.

PanAust, which is currently on a trading halt, last closed on Thursday at A$1.73.

$1 = 1.2668 Australian dollars Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin

