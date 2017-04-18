FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panda Temple power plant, Suniva solar firm file for Chapter 11
April 18, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 4 months ago

Panda Temple power plant, Suniva solar firm file for Chapter 11

Tracy Rucinski

1 Min Read

Two energy companies, power plant operator Panda Temple Power LLC and solar panel manufacturer Suniva, have both cited adverse market conditions in filing for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware late Monday.

Panda Temple said in court papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware that its natural-gas-fueled power plant has faced rising competition from renewable energy sources such as wind and solar, rendering its facility uneconomical.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2peIGfR

