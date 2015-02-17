FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pandora enters into strategic alliance in China
February 17, 2015

BRIEF-Pandora enters into strategic alliance in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Pandora :

** Says enters into strategic alliance in China

** Says plans, through cooperation, to accelerate store roll-out, enhance retail focus and make significant marketing investments in Chinese market

** Says on 1 July 2015, Pandora will, as part of agreement with oracle, purchase majority of oracle’s assets in china

** Says initial payment to oracle is expected to be approximately HKD 120 million (or approximately DKK 100 million)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Mikkelsen)

