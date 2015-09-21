FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pandora wins round at U.S. Copyright Office
September 21, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Pandora wins round at U.S. Copyright Office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Pandora said on Monday that it was pleased that the U.S. Copyright Office agreed that Pandora’s pact with Merlin Network, a global rights agency for independent musicians, was admissible as a benchmark in Copyright Royalty Board proceedings.

In August 2014, Pandora, an Internet radio company, reached an agreement with Merlin over royalties to be paid in the United States.

“We look forward to the certainty that December’s decision will bring, and are prepared to thrive in a number of potential outcomes,” said Dave Grimaldi, Pandora’s director of public affairs, in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

