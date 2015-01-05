FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denmark's Pandora to lease up to 78 stores in Germany
January 5, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

Denmark's Pandora to lease up to 78 stores in Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora has agreed with German fashion retailer DHG Gmbh to take over up to 78 commercial leaseholds in Germany and this year plans to open concept stores in the new locations, it said on Monday.

The total investment for the new stores is expected to be around 50 million euros, including capital expenditure and inventory.

The impact on revenue and core earnings for 2015 is expected to be limited due to the gradual roll-out of the stores, it said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

