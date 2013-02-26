FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pandora sees rising profits in 2013 after hitting Q4 forecasts
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
February 26, 2013 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Pandora sees rising profits in 2013 after hitting Q4 forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora posted a fourth quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Tuesday and forecast a rise in profits this year compared with 2012.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose around 2 percent to 534 million crowns ($94.57 million), slightly below forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts, who had on average expected 537 million.

Pandora forecast 2013 revenue to rise to 7.2 billion crowns from 6.7 billion in 2012, below an average 7.4 billion crowns forecast in the poll, and an EBITDA margin to be above 25 percent. ($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.