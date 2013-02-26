Pandora sees rising profits in 2013 after hitting Q4 forecasts

COPENHAGEN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora posted a fourth quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Tuesday and forecast a rise in profits this year compared with 2012.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose around 2 percent to 534 million crowns ($94.57 million), slightly below forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts, who had on average expected 537 million.

Pandora forecast 2013 revenue to rise to 7.2 billion crowns from 6.7 billion in 2012, below an average 7.4 billion crowns forecast in the poll, and an EBITDA margin to be above 25 percent. ($1 = 5.6464 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)