FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Denmark's Pandora raises 2013 outlook after strong Q2
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
July 30, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Denmark's Pandora raises 2013 outlook after strong Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 30 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its outlook for 2013, citing strong sales of newly launched products across all major regions.

The company said its preliminary results for the second quarter indicated revenue of approximately 1.9 billion Danish crowns ($338 million) and an operating margin of approximately 27 percent in the quarter.

It added that revenue for the full year would be approximately 8 billion crowns, up from a previous guidance for 7.2 billion. It also forecast a full-year operating margin of approximately 27 percent, up from a previous guidance for above 25 percent.

Pandora will release a full and final report for the second quarter on Aug. 13.

$1 = 5.6253 Danish crowns Reporting by Mia Shanley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.