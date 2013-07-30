Denmark's Pandora raises 2013 outlook after strong Q2

STOCKHOLM, July 30 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora raised its outlook for 2013, citing strong sales of newly launched products across all major regions.

The company said its preliminary results for the second quarter indicated revenue of approximately 1.9 billion Danish crowns ($338 million) and an operating margin of approximately 27 percent in the quarter.

It added that revenue for the full year would be approximately 8 billion crowns, up from a previous guidance for 7.2 billion. It also forecast a full-year operating margin of approximately 27 percent, up from a previous guidance for above 25 percent.

Pandora will release a full and final report for the second quarter on Aug. 13.